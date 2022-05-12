Stone Point Capital Llc Sells 89,790 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ESGR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.22. 40,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 0.57. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $286.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.26 and a 200-day moving average of $251.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

