Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €78.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAX. Barclays set a €83.00 ($87.37) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($65.37) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.41 ($86.75).

ETR:SAX opened at €50.85 ($53.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.39. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €54.45 ($57.32) and a 12 month high of €76.05 ($80.05).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

