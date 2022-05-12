Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 45.1% annually over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RGR opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $12,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

