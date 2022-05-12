Summit Insights Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $150.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Summit Insights from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Summit Insights’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.61.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software stock traded up $13.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,274. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.24.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.