Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.64

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.64 and last traded at $48.64, with a volume of 15349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,788 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

