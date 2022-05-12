Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.92.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF traded down C$1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 993,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$60.76 and a 1-year high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.53. The firm had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9899995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.