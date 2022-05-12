SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of STKL stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,030,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 1.70. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

