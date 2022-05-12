Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on SHO. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.
NYSE SHO opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.
