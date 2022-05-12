Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$12.75

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Surge Energy to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

About Surge Energy (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.