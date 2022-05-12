Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$12.75

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Surge Energy to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

