Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $41.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $34.86 on Monday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,821,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 63.1% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zillow Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

