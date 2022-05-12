Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $41.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.95.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $34.86 on Monday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,821,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 63.1% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zillow Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
