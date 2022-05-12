Susquehanna Cuts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $620.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $704.81.

NYSE:TDG opened at $570.77 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $540.28 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.04.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

