Susquehanna Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $73.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

