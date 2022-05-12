SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $32,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.74 and its 200 day moving average is $624.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $439.72 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

