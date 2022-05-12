SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Decreased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 184,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $435.57. The stock had a trading volume of 765,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,664. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $422.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.35.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

