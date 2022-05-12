Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 4,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,381. The company has a market capitalization of $797.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $22.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,238.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,614,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,292,000 after buying an additional 376,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 373,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 417.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 204,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,771,000 after acquiring an additional 163,596 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

