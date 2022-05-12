Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.73

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.73 and last traded at $68.58, with a volume of 498907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

