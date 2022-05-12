Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Sysco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Sysco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 389,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

SYY opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.