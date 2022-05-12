T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 on June 29th

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend by an average of 37.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $11.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $114.78 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.