Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Update

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TACBY opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Tabcorp has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

