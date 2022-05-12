Taglich Brothers Weighs in on BGSF, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for BGSF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BGSF’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BGSF stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.20.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BGSF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in BGSF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 71,585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BGSF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

