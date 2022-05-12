Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Targa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 693.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after acquiring an additional 318,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,751,000 after acquiring an additional 286,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,516 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 69,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,900. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

