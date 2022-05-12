Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TARO stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $35.93. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,951. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

