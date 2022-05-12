TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,579 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Paychex worth $80,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.47. 19,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.