TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of MSCI worth $94,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.26. 3,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,356. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.