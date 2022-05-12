TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,473,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,935 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $89,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 43.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 191.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 179,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

PINS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 316,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,523,652. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

