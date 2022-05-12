TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,569 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $105,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after purchasing an additional 855,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,081,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,340. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.96 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

