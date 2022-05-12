TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 317,535 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 620,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,535 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $85,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,611,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 45,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,936. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $158.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.13.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

