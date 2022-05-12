TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 473,114 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,114 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $84,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,894,000 after buying an additional 256,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $11,327,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after buying an additional 128,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

SEE traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,043. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

