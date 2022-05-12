TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 530,595 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,595 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AstraZeneca worth $96,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $3,437,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.74. 359,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,893. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $188.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -603.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.96) to £110 ($135.62) in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.29) to £120 ($147.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.76) to £111 ($136.85) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

