TD Asset Management Inc. Has $110.63 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,565 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $110,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,078,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.57. 24,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,921. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

