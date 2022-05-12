TD Asset Management Inc. Has $79.20 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,911 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $79,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE DRE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.62. 33,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,938. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.