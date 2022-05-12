TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,299 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $124,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.30. 393,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,174,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $355.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

