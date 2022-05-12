TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 291,299 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $119,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $170.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

