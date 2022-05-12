TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 530,595 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,595 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AstraZeneca worth $96,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.29) to £120 ($147.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.76) to £111 ($136.85) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.96) to £110 ($135.62) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($129.45) to £115 ($141.78) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 359,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -603.11%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

