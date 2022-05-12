TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,308 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,308 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Atmos Energy worth $75,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 41.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

ATO stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $112.66. 11,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,889. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.