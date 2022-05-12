TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Hershey worth $99,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.98. 6,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,223. The company has a market cap of $340.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,164,591. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

