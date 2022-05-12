TD Securities Cuts Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$34.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.73. 738,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after buying an additional 2,891,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,598,000 after purchasing an additional 934,381 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

