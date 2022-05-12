TD Securities Lowers Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$68.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.33.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,506. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$61.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.