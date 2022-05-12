TD Securities Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.