TD Securities Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $60.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,078,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,423,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

