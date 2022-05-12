Tdam USA Inc. Acquires New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.89.

NYSE GWW traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $463.79. 2,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,664. The business’s 50-day moving average is $500.27 and its 200-day moving average is $492.83. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

