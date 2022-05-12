Tdam USA Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PTC by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.10. 4,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

