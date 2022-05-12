Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.71

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
