Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.71

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

