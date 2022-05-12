TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 5,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,385,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,757,950.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $47,650.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

Shares of TELA opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TELA. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 13.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

