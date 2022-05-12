TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. TELA Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,781. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.53.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,262 shares of company stock valued at $843,361. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TELA Bio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TELA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

