TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. TELA Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 16,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,577. The company has a market cap of $116.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
TELA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter.
TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
