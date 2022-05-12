TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. TELA Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 16,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,577. The company has a market cap of $116.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TELA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 81,262 shares of company stock valued at $843,361 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

