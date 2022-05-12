TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $33.00 at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of TIXT opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,526,000 after buying an additional 4,396,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,257 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 64.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,626,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

