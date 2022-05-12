Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 30,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.55.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 129,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,348,000 after buying an additional 86,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 62,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

