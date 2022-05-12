Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of TER traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,816. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

