Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.04

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 11589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

